Light showers Friday as warmup continues

Mostly clear skies turn to mostly cloudy in the U.P. Thursday night as a Central Plains system moves towards the region. The strong high pressure pattern over much of the Great Lakes region holds and limits the system’s impact to the U.P., providing mainly light rain showers, even a wintry mix in the Copper Country. Precipitation coverage through Friday is scattered west and isolated east (in closest proximity to the high pressure).

The strong high pressure keeps conditions mostly dry Saturday, in which coupled with gusty southeast winds could present a fire danger risk in Upper Michigan during the daytime hours. By evening, the fire risk lessens as the high pressure over the region breaks down, and a strong Central Plains system approaches the U.P. Rainfall amounts 1/2 inch or more and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the U.P. Sunday.

Rain chances diminish Monday as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally moderate rain showers, especially west (fewer east); mild

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain showers in the evening; warm and breezy

>Highs: 60

Sunday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to occasionally heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and breezy; mild

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers then diminishing in the evening; mild

>Highs: 40s-50

Tuesday through Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50

