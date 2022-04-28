Iron Mountain students watch documentary about substance use disorder

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An auditorium full of students learned about the struggles of substance use disorder with the documentary Written Out on Wednesday.

Students then had the chance to ask questions to various experts from the legal system and Great Lakes Recovery Centers. The high school’s resource officer, Sgt. Adam Ray said that it was good to hear students ask hard-hitting questions.

“I would say yes they were engaged; we had a lot of good questions at the end for our panel of experts that were here, the students of them. I do believe they learned some things,” Ray said.

Ray said the core message of the event today was about raising awareness around substance abuse. Iron Mountain Public Schools Dean of Students, Sheila Beauchamp, breaks down why Iron Mountain decided to host this event towards the end of the school year.

“We felt that it was necessary going into the end of the year that we would like to show it before graduation parties and before summer comes,” Beauchamp said.

At the end of the day the school wants its students to be safe. If students feel they know someone struggling with substance use disorder, they now know there are ways to help. Great Lakes Recovery Centers Prevention Service Supervisor said that parents also have the opportunity to guide their children.

“No parent wants to admit that their child is doing something that is not approved of so learning and having the knowledge to have that conversation the very most important thing is having that conversation you may not think that they’re listening to you but they are,” she said.

The school also hosted a viewing of the film on Wednesday evening for parents.

