Houghton City Council candidates explain interest

Three candidates expressed interest in an open Houghton City Council position.
A view of Houghton's waterfront from the Portage Canal.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registered voters in the city of Houghton will select a new city council member on May 3. Three candidates have expressed their interest and will soon be on the ballot. There is one open seat to fill. TV6 reached out to each candidate for an interview.

Craig Waddell

Craig Waddell says he’s long-standing resident of the area since 1989. He says he’s shown extensive participation in the city meetings by going to them for many years. Waddell says the best-formed opinions are ones made by those who have spoken to many. You can view his full interview below.

TV6's Jesse Wiederhold interviews Eric Waddell about his interest in running for the Houghton City Council.

Robyn Johnson

Robyn Johnson says she’s a pragmatic thinker who hopes to bring a sensible approach to the city council. She says she’s worked with non-profits in the past and hopes her money managing experience may be beneficial to the city. Her full interview is available below.

TV6's Jesse Wiederhold interviews Robyn Johnson about her interest in running for the Houghton City Council.

Michael Salmi

Michael Salmi has lived in the area for 16 years. He works in anesthesiology at UPHS - Portage and enjoys Houghton’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Salmi says public participation is key in city issues and hopes to keep people engaged. His interview is able to be viewed below.

TV6's Jesse Wiederhold interviews Michael Salmi about his interest in running for the Houghton City Council.

