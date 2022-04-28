Gradually warming over the coming days

High pressure is moving across the region keeping skies clear. Plan on another nice sunny day. Temperatures will gradually increase through the weekend. On Saturday we could be dealing with a high wildfire danger risk as dry, warm, and breezy conditions will dominate. Then, our next system will bring widespread rain Saturday night through Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with showers tonight in the west

>Highs: 40s along the shorelines, low to mid-50s inland

Friday: Morning isolated showers in the west. Otherwise, partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s along the shorelines, low 50s inland

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with isolated rain showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix at night

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

