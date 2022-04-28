Advertisement

GINCC prepares for Business After Hours coming in May

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bob Hendrickson, the executive director for the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce, says there are two Bussiness After Hours events coming to downtown Negaunee in May.

The first is on May 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company located at 324 Rail Street. This event is hosted by the Better Business Bureau.

You can also attend another event on May 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Love and Bicycles located at 340 Iron Street.

