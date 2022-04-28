Extended winter causes growing season delay

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter weather has been sticking around longer than expected.

This is causing in a delay in growing season. According to an expert from the MSU Extension Farm, farmers are finding it difficult to start growing crops, especially corn. Soil temperatures are also below average and wet weather is persisting, making it impossible to spread manure or find dry soil crop growing.

“Currently we are experiencing the results of a ‘La nina’ which basically means a colder and wetter start to our growing season,” said MSU Extension Farm research assistant Christian Kapp.

Kapp also said that the only crops readily growing right now are winter crops such as beets, carrots and spinach.

