Emergency services respond to National Mine house fire

No injuries reported in National Mine house fire.
No injuries reported in National Mine house fire.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on County Road PAA around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

It is unclear at this time if there were any occupants in the house.

Ishpeming Township Fire is being assisted on the scene by Ishpeming City Fire, Negaunee City Fire, Richmon Township Fire, Marquette County Rescue, UP Health Systems, UPPCO and Marquette County Sheriff.

