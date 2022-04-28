Emergency services respond to National Mine house fire

NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on County Road PAA around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

It is unclear at this time if there were any occupants in the house.

Ishpeming Township Fire is being assisted on the scene by Ishpeming City Fire, Negaunee City Fire, Richmon Township Fire, Marquette County Rescue, UP Health Systems, UPPCO and Marquette County Sheriff.

