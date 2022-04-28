DNR pledges 50 million trees by 2030, invites residents to help ‘plant it forward’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to grab a shovel and a tree and join in planting 50 million trees by 2030 as part of the 1T.org Trillion Trees campaign.

There’s long been debate about when the best time to plant a tree is. There’s an old proverb that says the answer is “20 years ago,” and the DNR says the second-best time is right now.

Whether you live on multiple arcs or a small city lot, a new tree (or trees) can make a big difference to your quality of life, the DNR said.

“Trees provide cooling shade in towns and cities,” said Kevin Sayers, Urban and Community Forest program lead for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Trees in any setting help provide clean air and water, prevent erosion and provide homes for wildlife.”

The Mi Trees campaign is part of a global effort to plant more trees to help communities adapt to the world’s changing climate. Michiganders do love the state’s forests, which cover 20 million acres, about half of the state’s entire area. Nearly 4 million acres of that total is state forest managed by the DNR.

In a 2016 survey conducted by the Forest Resources Division, more than nine out of 10 people agreed that forests are part of Michigan’s unique public heritage. Survey respondents also said they want to make sure that Michigan takes good care of its forests so they will be abundant, healthy and green far into the future.

The DNR encourages Michiganders to look for every opportunity they can to plant a tree and help it thrive. However, to make sure these trees will last, there are several things to keep in mind when planting:

“We want to populate this map with lots of dots,” said Sayers. “Michigan is known for lush forests and plenty of urban landscapes rich with towering trees. Let’s boost that reputation even further. Help the DNR ‘plant it forward’ to ensure a future of healthier air and water and greener communities for all residents.”

Learn more about the worldwide campaign at 1T.org. For more information on how the DNR takes care of state forests, visit Michigan.gov/Forestry.

