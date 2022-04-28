Advertisement

Derby Days coming to the Bonifas Arts Center

Derby Days fliers.
Derby Days fliers.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community-wide event is returning to Escanaba for the first time in three years. The Bonifas Arts Center is hosting its Benefit for the Bonifas on Saturday, May seventh. This year’s theme is “Derby Days” so everyone is encouraged to dress for the Kentucky Derby.

There will be food, live music, silent auctions, raffles and of course, mint juleps.

All money raised helps the Bonifas Arts Center continue providing art programs to the community.

“I can’t stress enough how much the Bonifas Arts Center means to the community – if you’ve ever been affected by art at all in any way, I mean, the car you drive has art in it. It took a designer to design that car. It’s all around everybody and it affects everybody,” said Paula Jordan.

Some of the artwork that will be auctioned off is at the Upper Peninsula State Bank in Escanaba for viewing.

Tickets are $25 before Tuesday and $30 afterward. The event begins on May seventh at the Bonifas Arts Center at six at night.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
A fire at 2888 17.75 Lane in Wells Township, April 26, 2022
Wells Township house fire under investigation

Latest News

Students not only learned how to climb from staff but also worked out some anxiety.
Norway High School students relieve stress by bouldering
Autism Awareness Month is April, and as the month comes to a close both groups remind the...
MARESA, Autism Alliance of Michigan talk autism acceptance
Copper Country law enforcement is using Project Lifesaver to help prevent this from happening...
Remembering Cam Besonen, utilizing new technology
The event comes as the candidates look to fill vacancies in response to the nationwide teacher...
NMU student teachers do mock interviews with K-12 administrators
Getting out in the sun with your furry friend and hitting the trails is something you may be...
Dog owners reminded to leash dogs on trails