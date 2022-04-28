Derby Days coming to the Bonifas Arts Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A community-wide event is returning to Escanaba for the first time in three years. The Bonifas Arts Center is hosting its Benefit for the Bonifas on Saturday, May seventh. This year’s theme is “Derby Days” so everyone is encouraged to dress for the Kentucky Derby.

There will be food, live music, silent auctions, raffles and of course, mint juleps.

All money raised helps the Bonifas Arts Center continue providing art programs to the community.

“I can’t stress enough how much the Bonifas Arts Center means to the community – if you’ve ever been affected by art at all in any way, I mean, the car you drive has art in it. It took a designer to design that car. It’s all around everybody and it affects everybody,” said Paula Jordan.

Some of the artwork that will be auctioned off is at the Upper Peninsula State Bank in Escanaba for viewing.

Tickets are $25 before Tuesday and $30 afterward. The event begins on May seventh at the Bonifas Arts Center at six at night.

