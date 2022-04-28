Advertisement

CMU president holds press conference regarding civil rights investigation

The allegations stem from the elimination of men’s track and field team and replacing it with a men’s golf team
By Krystle Holleman and Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, Central Michigan University President Bob Davies held a press conference to address the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and its intent to investigate allegations of racial discrimination regarding the ending of the men’s track and field program.

Background: 1,400 join committee, ACLU in requesting CMU listen to student athletes

A letter from Davies states the complaint specifically alleges the University discriminated against African American students based on race when it eliminated the varsity men’s track and field team, replacing it with a varsity men’s golf team.

The racial discrimination allegations were made by Russell Dinkins, a national consultant whose organization works to reinstate men’s track and field programs at colleges and universities across the US.

In 2019-20, the men’s track and field team had 30 student-athletes: 3 Black students, 3 multi-racial students, 2 international students, and 22 white students.

Next: The slowest two minutes in sports - Kentucky Turtle Derby returns for third year

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
A fire at 2888 17.75 Lane in Wells Township, April 26, 2022
Wells Township house fire under investigation

Latest News

TV6 Birthday
TV6 celebrates 66th birthday
Students ask a panel of experts questions
Iron Mountain students watch documentary about substance use disorder
Generic forest photo. (Photo by Lum3n.com from Pexels)
DNR pledges 50 million trees by 2030, invites residents to help ‘plant it forward’
Prescribed burn image.
DNR manages prescribed burn on 53 acres in Menominee County
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years since Leah Harding was last seen