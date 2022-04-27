Advertisement

The UPside - April 27, 2022

This week’s UPsiders are the community members who volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 115 community members volunteered to help the Marquette County Health department administer vaccines during their COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Those volunteers are this week’s UPsiders.

Marquette County Health Department Clinical Program Coordinator, Lisa Mahoski said they would not have been able to vaccinate the community so efficiently without the help of these volunteers.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

