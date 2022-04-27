Advertisement

Snow ends & sunshine returns

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roads are slippery and slushy as snow slowly tapers off this morning. High pressure is expected to move in and clear clouds out during the day. Plan on sunshine for the second half of the day and tomorrow. Then, a few light scattered rain showers and drizzle develops tomorrow night into Friday morning. Otherwise, our next prominent system will bring widespread rain Saturday night through next Monday. An upper level ridge within the jestream will bring warmer air for the weekend!

Today: Few snow showers early. Otehrwise, becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid 30s north, upper 30s to mid 40s south

Thursday: Chilly morning, mostly sunny and warmer day

>Highs: 40s along the shorelines, low 50s inland and southwest

Firday: Morning light drizzle and showers. Then, mostly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warmer and breezy conditions

>Highs: Around 60° inland, mid 50s along the shorelines

Sunday: Widespread moderate rain showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Light rain showers early in the morning

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

