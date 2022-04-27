Advertisement

SAY Theater holds audition workshop in Marquette

Youth at the workshop Wednesday night
Youth at the workshop Wednesday night(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Arts Youth Theater held its first audition workshop since the pandemic Wednesday night in Marquette. More than 40 youth signed up to learn tips from SAY Theater directors.

The future actors learned what directors are looking for during auditions, how to select a monologue, and the basics of auditioning.

“We’re really hoping by the end of today that the kids are feeling confident and knowing what they’re doing for their audition, maybe get some good ideas for their monologues, for those young kids who maybe have never auditioned before I hope they feel like they’re ready to audition by the time they’re done with the workshop today,” said Jalina McClain, Executive Director of SAYT.

The next auditions for say-theater are for Disney’s ‘My Son Pinocchio Jr.’ Those are being held May 23-24.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged

Latest News

Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and...
Marquette cyclist joins Bike & Build effort
Students in Iron Mountain watched a film Wednesday about Substance Use Disorder or SUD.
Students watch film about Substance Use Disorder
A day after the tragic suicide death in Ishpeming Township, students are still processing what...
Pastors help students grieve after death of classmate
Gwinn High School students are getting ready to use the Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle in...
Gwinn High School holds grand-reveal of machine donation
Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. entered a plea as charged on Wednesday, April 27 days before her...
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged