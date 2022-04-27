SAY Theater holds audition workshop in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Arts Youth Theater held its first audition workshop since the pandemic Wednesday night in Marquette. More than 40 youth signed up to learn tips from SAY Theater directors.

The future actors learned what directors are looking for during auditions, how to select a monologue, and the basics of auditioning.

“We’re really hoping by the end of today that the kids are feeling confident and knowing what they’re doing for their audition, maybe get some good ideas for their monologues, for those young kids who maybe have never auditioned before I hope they feel like they’re ready to audition by the time they’re done with the workshop today,” said Jalina McClain, Executive Director of SAYT.

The next auditions for say-theater are for Disney’s ‘My Son Pinocchio Jr.’ Those are being held May 23-24.

