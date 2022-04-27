Ribbon cut for The New Dermatology Group in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The ribbon was cut on a brand-new skincare facility on US-2 in Iron Mountain Wednesday. The New Dermatology Group previously leased space at Bellin Health but has now expanded.

“As the practice has grown, and our need for additional space has increased, we decided that we wanted to make a larger commitment to the community of Iron Mountain and surrounding areas. That is what led us to build our stand-alone facility,” said Kevan Lewis, The New Dermatology Group Founder & Dermatologist.

The practice had a soft opening for the new location over the winter, and Wednesday was the grand opening. The Green Bay-based group has clinics in Iron Mountain and Escanaba.

A total of 60 staff members work across all clinics, with a dozen in iron mountain.

“Most specialties of medicine are in general shortages in rural areas. So, we wanted to bring our services into the community,” Lewis said.

Construction on the new facility took about two years. Lewis says it overcame supply chain issues.

“The pandemic did extend our build time for construction,” Lewis said.

The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce presented the grand opening certificate and members say this will give them more choices for health care.

“They have a whole array of doctors that can help you with any of your skincare or dermatology needs. We need that in our area,” said Suzanne Larson, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Lewis says the larger practice allows patients to stay close to home and only more serious cases need to travel to Green Bay for care.

Lewis says skincare is a growing need, with annual checkups recommended.

“A lot of skin problems are related to a lifetime of accumulating sun exposure,” Lewis said. “For that reason, a large percentage of the population is at risk for skin cancer.”

For the new facility, Lewis says it still needs finishing touches on landscaping.

