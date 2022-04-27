Advertisement

Ribbon cut for The New Dermatology Group in Iron Mountain

The New Dermatology Group previously leased space at Bellin Health but has now expanded.
Kevan Lewis (center) cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the new facility
Kevan Lewis (center) cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the new facility(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The ribbon was cut on a brand-new skincare facility on US-2 in Iron Mountain Wednesday. The New Dermatology Group previously leased space at Bellin Health but has now expanded.

“As the practice has grown, and our need for additional space has increased, we decided that we wanted to make a larger commitment to the community of Iron Mountain and surrounding areas. That is what led us to build our stand-alone facility,” said Kevan Lewis, The New Dermatology Group Founder & Dermatologist.

The practice had a soft opening for the new location over the winter, and Wednesday was the grand opening. The Green Bay-based group has clinics in Iron Mountain and Escanaba.

A total of 60 staff members work across all clinics, with a dozen in iron mountain.

“Most specialties of medicine are in general shortages in rural areas. So, we wanted to bring our services into the community,” Lewis said.

Construction on the new facility took about two years. Lewis says it overcame supply chain issues.

“The pandemic did extend our build time for construction,” Lewis said.

The Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce presented the grand opening certificate and members say this will give them more choices for health care.

“They have a whole array of doctors that can help you with any of your skincare or dermatology needs. We need that in our area,” said Suzanne Larson, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Lewis says the larger practice allows patients to stay close to home and only more serious cases need to travel to Green Bay for care.

Lewis says skincare is a growing need, with annual checkups recommended.

“A lot of skin problems are related to a lifetime of accumulating sun exposure,” Lewis said. “For that reason, a large percentage of the population is at risk for skin cancer.”

For the new facility, Lewis says it still needs finishing touches on landscaping.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged

Latest News

Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and...
Marquette cyclist joins Bike & Build effort
Students in Iron Mountain watched a film Wednesday about Substance Use Disorder or SUD.
Students watch film about Substance Use Disorder
A day after the tragic suicide death in Ishpeming Township, students are still processing what...
Pastors help students grieve after death of classmate
Gwinn High School students are getting ready to use the Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle in...
Gwinn High School holds grand-reveal of machine donation
Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. entered a plea as charged on Wednesday, April 27 days before her...
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged