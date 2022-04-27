Advertisement

Pastors hold grievance counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

A day after the tragic suicide death in Ishpeming Township, students are still processing what took place.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students will be welcomed back to NICE community schools Thursday, April 28.

After Tuesday’s student death in Ishpeming Township, students are mourning, with many unanswered questions on how to move forward. “The grieving process is not going to be from point A to point B,” Northiron Church Discipleship Pastor Brandon Morey said of those coping. He continued, “There will be steps forwards, steps backward, steps to the left, steps to the right.”

A reminder that it is alright to not be alright. Wednesday, Pastors D.J. Thomsen and Brandon Morey comforted students in distress. “I had the opportunity today to sit at the table with more than a couple of these kids that are hurting,” Christ the King Lutheran Church Pastor Thomsen said. He continued, “Some of them wanted to talk and some of them didn’t really want to say that much.”

The biggest issue is how to move forward after such a tragedy. When nothing seems right and there are still many unanswered questions. “That can be challenging when we’re facing something that we don’t understand ourselves,” Morey said of the shock of what has happened. “How do we help somebody in a situation where we’re not necessarily them and experiencing things the way that they have?”

While things are uncertain, Morey told students to be hopeful for their futures. “This is temporary and there is a way to move forward, there is a way to move past this,” he said. “It’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay to seek for that.”

To realize there is always someone there to help with mental health issues. Whether it is a family member, friend or teacher, you are not a burden for seeking help. “There are several people that would much rather go through that with them than to not have them here and so I think that’s an important thing,” Morey said.

Thomsen reminded parents of their impact on their kids. Urging the importance of unconditional love and support. “I think the best thing we can do is try and share with them this idea of a love that exists outside of them, a love that exists independent of mistakes and failures,” Thomsen said.

NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said grief counselors will be available at Westwood High School and Aspen Ridge School when students return at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Both Thomsen and Morey urge the community to stay strong, that things will get better over time.

Please click here for a list of suicide prevention resources.

Know that you are not alone in your struggle with depression, anxiety or other forms of mental illness, and that help is always there for you.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged

Latest News

Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and...
Marquette cyclist joins Bike & Build effort
Students in Iron Mountain watched a film Wednesday about Substance Use Disorder or SUD.
Students watch film about Substance Use Disorder
A day after the tragic suicide death in Ishpeming Township, students are still processing what...
Pastors help students grieve after death of classmate
Gwinn High School students are getting ready to use the Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle in...
Gwinn High School holds grand-reveal of machine donation
Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. entered a plea as charged on Wednesday, April 27 days before her...
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged