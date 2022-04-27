Pastors hold grievance counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students will be welcomed back to NICE community schools Thursday, April 28.

After Tuesday’s student death in Ishpeming Township, students are mourning, with many unanswered questions on how to move forward. “The grieving process is not going to be from point A to point B,” Northiron Church Discipleship Pastor Brandon Morey said of those coping. He continued, “There will be steps forwards, steps backward, steps to the left, steps to the right.”

A reminder that it is alright to not be alright. Wednesday, Pastors D.J. Thomsen and Brandon Morey comforted students in distress. “I had the opportunity today to sit at the table with more than a couple of these kids that are hurting,” Christ the King Lutheran Church Pastor Thomsen said. He continued, “Some of them wanted to talk and some of them didn’t really want to say that much.”

The biggest issue is how to move forward after such a tragedy. When nothing seems right and there are still many unanswered questions. “That can be challenging when we’re facing something that we don’t understand ourselves,” Morey said of the shock of what has happened. “How do we help somebody in a situation where we’re not necessarily them and experiencing things the way that they have?”

While things are uncertain, Morey told students to be hopeful for their futures. “This is temporary and there is a way to move forward, there is a way to move past this,” he said. “It’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay to seek for that.”

To realize there is always someone there to help with mental health issues. Whether it is a family member, friend or teacher, you are not a burden for seeking help. “There are several people that would much rather go through that with them than to not have them here and so I think that’s an important thing,” Morey said.

Thomsen reminded parents of their impact on their kids. Urging the importance of unconditional love and support. “I think the best thing we can do is try and share with them this idea of a love that exists outside of them, a love that exists independent of mistakes and failures,” Thomsen said.

NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said grief counselors will be available at Westwood High School and Aspen Ridge School when students return at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Both Thomsen and Morey urge the community to stay strong, that things will get better over time.

Please click here for a list of suicide prevention resources.

Know that you are not alone in your struggle with depression, anxiety or other forms of mental illness, and that help is always there for you.

