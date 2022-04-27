Meijer supports local businesses

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer is supporting small businesses with an upcoming event.

The Meijer Lift Local Supplier Event gives regional vendors within the six states Meijer locations are established an opportunity to virtually showcase their offerings to Meijer buyers and procurement teams.

Meijer buyers and procurement teams will decide which vendors they want to meet with, and the company will schedule those meetings.

Selected products will be featured during Meijer’s July 19-21 virtual event.

The goal of the event is to promote small businesses by providing customers with local options for goods.

“It’s important because it supports the economy, it supports local businesses, and customers like to have fresh products for themselves and for their children that they know are grown right in their backyard,” said Carla Hendon, Meijer Director in Direct Procurement and Supplier Diversity.

The event is specifically for health and beauty, baby, and grocery items.

Registration for vendors started on April 25 and will continue until May 20.

