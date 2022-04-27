Advertisement

Marquette Mountain Resort hosts themed nights during spring

Games for game night
Games for game night(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain Resort has a new weekly event for the whole family. Wednesdays they have new homemade Detroit-style pizzas and games like giant Jenga, board games, and bags to play.

They call it family game night. The resort’s General Manager says this is a great way to still have fun year-round at Marquette mountain while all the snow melts and we look ahead to summer.

“It’s in response to the season, we still want to have our guest here with us, and then once summer starts we will open up mountain biking and kayak tours and volleyball and all that but it’s just to keep our kitchen and our bar open and have people visit,” said Kaet Johnson, General Manager for Marquette Mountain Resort.

Family game nights are Wednesdays from 4-9 p.m. Thursdays are Euchre night, and Friday is trivia night.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged

Latest News

Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and...
Marquette cyclist joins Bike & Build effort
Students in Iron Mountain watched a film Wednesday about Substance Use Disorder or SUD.
Students watch film about Substance Use Disorder
A day after the tragic suicide death in Ishpeming Township, students are still processing what...
Pastors help students grieve after death of classmate
Gwinn High School students are getting ready to use the Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle in...
Gwinn High School holds grand-reveal of machine donation
Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. entered a plea as charged on Wednesday, April 27 days before her...
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged