Marquette Mountain Resort hosts themed nights during spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain Resort has a new weekly event for the whole family. Wednesdays they have new homemade Detroit-style pizzas and games like giant Jenga, board games, and bags to play.

They call it family game night. The resort’s General Manager says this is a great way to still have fun year-round at Marquette mountain while all the snow melts and we look ahead to summer.

“It’s in response to the season, we still want to have our guest here with us, and then once summer starts we will open up mountain biking and kayak tours and volleyball and all that but it’s just to keep our kitchen and our bar open and have people visit,” said Kaet Johnson, General Manager for Marquette Mountain Resort.

Family game nights are Wednesdays from 4-9 p.m. Thursdays are Euchre night, and Friday is trivia night.

