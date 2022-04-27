Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 car crash in Sands Twp.

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:47 p.m. Tuesday on M-553 near County Road. 480 in Sands Twp.

Jane Iery, 66 of Negaunee, was traveling North on M-553 in a 2016 Subaru Forester. Christopher Sevegney, 48 of Marquette was South on M-553 in his 2016 Chevrolet pickup when Iery crossed into the path of Sevegney’s vehicle causing a crash.

Iery was checked out on the scene by Sand Township EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Sands Twp. EMS and Marquette Detailing. The crash is under investigation.

