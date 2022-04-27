Advertisement

Marquette County cyclist joining this year’s annual Bike & Build effort

Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and the communities she will be helping
The Start The Cycle junior mentor is looking to raise money for her trip by having a week-long pasty fundraiser(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Briqlie Johnson Hewitt has been part of the Start The Cycle mentorship program since it began in 2013.

“My papa started the thing with one of his friends, and I’ve been there the whole time,” said Briqlie.

For the last two years, she has given back to the non-profit by serving as a junior mentor. Now, Briqlie is looking to give back in a new way through biking, by pedaling across the country to help low-income families. Last month, Briqlie found out she would be part of an annual effort called Bike & Build.

“By Monday, she was thinking about joining,” said her mother, Elaine Hewitt. “Tuesday, she had admitted her application. and by Thursday morning, she found out she was approved for the Central Route.”

Bike & Build started in 2003. Each year, cyclists from around the country help build affordable housing across the U.S.

In late may, Briqlie and 24 others will embark on an 11-week 4,000-mile journey from the Atlantic to the Pacific, visiting 11 states and contributing to the cause. Elaine is proud and calls the trip “Briqlie’s deal.”

“It’s really fun, as a parent, to watch your kids grow and learn and all the different things that they take on and do,” Elaine said. “When they make a decision to do something like this that’s just nothing you could ever imagine, it’s pretty fun.”

To get her going, Briqlie and volunteers are holding a pasty fundraiser this week. The goal is to raise at least $6,000, with most of the proceeds going to the affordable housing communities her route is helping.

“I like biking, and I like helping people,” Briqlie said. “I can do both and explore the country at the same time.”

The pasty fundraiser is being held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Briqlie will begin her bike trip in Yorktown, Virginia on May 29. The route concludes in Astoria, Oregon on Aug. 14.

All of the pasties will be pre-order only until Friday evening at 6:00. Each pasty is homemade and costs $6.00. To pre-order, text 906-360-0271, visit the Briqlie’s Biking Family Facebook page, or click here.

You can also send a donation for Briqlie’s trip by clicking this link: Briqlie Johnson Hewitt - Fundraising For Bike & Build (donordrive.com).

