Marquette County Conservation District shows Upper Michigan Today how to start seeds using toilet paper roll

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Almost-May is the new mid-November” -Upper Peninsula weather, apparently.

Despite the snow and freezing temperatures, spring is here and it’s time to act like it!

Maddie O’Donnell, the program and outreach coordinator at the Marquette County Conservation District, visited the Upper Michigan Studio to share ways to do just that.

But first... news of the day.

Dock rescue, return of Gus Macker tournament, Marquette Baking Co. opens, and Krispy Kreme donuts.

O’Donnell explains what exactly the Marquette County Conservation District does, and how YOU can get involved in the maintenance of our ecosystem.

Upcoming events with the Marquette County Conservation District.

One obvious way to maintain our ecosystem is to recycle! O’Donnell demonstrates how you can start seeds using a toilet paper/paper towel roll or an egg carton.

Eco and budget-friendly seedling starters.

...and finally, Elizabeth puts Tia to the test with a word game. Can you beat her?

Word games increase your mental sharpness.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 AM, Monday through Friday, or on your streaming device’s TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.