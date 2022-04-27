Advertisement

Marquette County Conservation District shows Upper Michigan Today how to start seeds using toilet paper roll

Get the ball rolling on a new garden
Maddie shows Tia and Elizabeth how to start seeds with toilet paper roll.
Maddie shows Tia and Elizabeth how to start seeds with toilet paper roll.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Almost-May is the new mid-November” -Upper Peninsula weather, apparently.

Despite the snow and freezing temperatures, spring is here and it’s time to act like it!

Maddie O’Donnell, the program and outreach coordinator at the Marquette County Conservation District, visited the Upper Michigan Studio to share ways to do just that.

But first... news of the day.

Dock rescue, return of Gus Macker tournament, Marquette Baking Co. opens, and Krispy Kreme donuts.

O’Donnell explains what exactly the Marquette County Conservation District does, and how YOU can get involved in the maintenance of our ecosystem.

Upcoming events with the Marquette County Conservation District.

One obvious way to maintain our ecosystem is to recycle! O’Donnell demonstrates how you can start seeds using a toilet paper/paper towel roll or an egg carton.

Eco and budget-friendly seedling starters.

...and finally, Elizabeth puts Tia to the test with a word game. Can you beat her?

Word games increase your mental sharpness.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 AM, Monday through Friday, or on your streaming device’s TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools closed Wednesday after sensitive situation at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway

Latest News

"Food as medicine" program to help U.P. residents in need get local produce
'Food as Medicine' program to help U.P. resident in need get local produce
Steward Manufacturing sends production oversees
Stewart Manufacturing continues to send production oversees
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged
Law enforcement collects unwanted meds for Drug Take Back Day.
Law enforcement collects unwanted meds for Drug Take Back Day