MARESA offers child development associate credential program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is working to address the childcare shortage in upper Michigan. It has a new child development associate credential program coming this spring and summer.

Only 12 spots are available for the cohort which includes 120 hours of early childhood education. The program uses a blend of self-paced, online instruction and a traditional classroom experience.

“Our hope is that this is going to be fully funded because we are desperate for the childcare community this crisis is multi-faceted, we have the challenge of locations that don’t have spots, waiting lists of multiple years and the other piece is parents are really struggling to afford care,” said Lyndsay Carey, MARESA’s Early Childhood Education Director.

The program runs from May through August. MARESA is also conducting a stakeholder survey online. The survey takes about 6-8 minutes to complete and will be open through April 28. You can find the link right here.

