Advertisement

Iron River Beautification Committee completes first-ever project

Nine volunteers cleared dirt and dead plants from the parking lot behind the West Iron District Library.
Nine volunteers of all ages spent time clearing brush and dirt outside the library on Wednesday
Nine volunteers of all ages spent time clearing brush and dirt outside the library on Wednesday(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River Beautification Committee completed its first-ever project Wednesday.

Nine volunteers cleared dirt and dead plants from the parking lot behind the West Iron District Library. Community members of all ages brought tools from home to help.

This is the first-ever project for the newly formed committee. Future projects include hanging baskets downtown, and a possible mural.

“We hope that by getting this project done as one of the first, people will see it and people will see what we are doing and hopefully we get more traction. So far, everybody has been great,” said Rick Kinsey, Iron River Beautification Committee Founder.

The next project is a city-wide clean-up on May 20. All are encouraged to meet at the library at 9 a.m. CT. Updates will be shared online on the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged

Latest News

Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and...
Marquette cyclist joins Bike & Build effort
Students in Iron Mountain watched a film Wednesday about Substance Use Disorder or SUD.
Students watch film about Substance Use Disorder
A day after the tragic suicide death in Ishpeming Township, students are still processing what...
Pastors help students grieve after death of classmate
Gwinn High School students are getting ready to use the Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle in...
Gwinn High School holds grand-reveal of machine donation
Rebecca Johnson of Rock, Mich. entered a plea as charged on Wednesday, April 27 days before her...
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged