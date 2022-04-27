Iron River Beautification Committee completes first-ever project

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River Beautification Committee completed its first-ever project Wednesday.

Nine volunteers cleared dirt and dead plants from the parking lot behind the West Iron District Library. Community members of all ages brought tools from home to help.

This is the first-ever project for the newly formed committee. Future projects include hanging baskets downtown, and a possible mural.

“We hope that by getting this project done as one of the first, people will see it and people will see what we are doing and hopefully we get more traction. So far, everybody has been great,” said Rick Kinsey, Iron River Beautification Committee Founder.

The next project is a city-wide clean-up on May 20. All are encouraged to meet at the library at 9 a.m. CT. Updates will be shared online on the group’s Facebook page.

