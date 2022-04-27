Advertisement

Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball

Second Team Great Northern Conference
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team.  He is planning on majoring in PTA.

Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School.  As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage.  Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.

Smale, a three-year starter, helped the Eskymos win back-to-back district championships and a regional championship in 2020-21.  Escanaba was 50-15 during his career.

Allen Dehority, Finlandia Head Coach

“Really happy to have Connor join our team. His ability to hit from 3 as well as drive to the rim, on top of being a really good defender makes him a great fit for our system. I’m excited to see what Connor accomplishes during his career here at Finlandia.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools close after sensitive situation at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway

Latest News

Huskies run strong times at Elaine Leigh Invitational
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
(NMU Graphic)
Wildcats Take Sixth at GLIAC Championships
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Track and Field shines at sunny and warm weekend meet