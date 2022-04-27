Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA.

Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.

Smale, a three-year starter, helped the Eskymos win back-to-back district championships and a regional championship in 2020-21. Escanaba was 50-15 during his career.

Allen Dehority, Finlandia Head Coach

“Really happy to have Connor join our team. His ability to hit from 3 as well as drive to the rim, on top of being a really good defender makes him a great fit for our system. I’m excited to see what Connor accomplishes during his career here at Finlandia.”

