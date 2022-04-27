Escanaba Department of Public Safety investigating Tuesday night Wells Township house fire

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A chimney fire in Delta County is under investigation.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, the blaze happened around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a house at 2888 17.75 lane in Wells Township.

When firefighters arrived, the south side of the home and the roof were fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were on the scene for 3 hours, extinguishing the flames. No details have been released on whether anyone was home at the time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Public Safety was assisted by the Escanaba Twp. Fire Department, Ford River Twp. Fire Department, Bark River Twp Fire Department, Rampart EMS, UPPCO Electric, and the Red Cross.

