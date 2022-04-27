Advertisement

Escanaba Department of Public Safety investigating Tuesday night Wells Township house fire

House Fire
House Fire(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -A chimney fire in Delta County is under investigation.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, the blaze happened around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a house at 2888 17.75 lane in Wells Township.

When firefighters arrived, the south side of the home and the roof were fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were on the scene for 3 hours, extinguishing the flames. No details have been released on whether anyone was home at the time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Public Safety was assisted by the Escanaba Twp. Fire Department, Ford River Twp. Fire Department, Bark River Twp Fire Department, Rampart EMS, UPPCO Electric, and the Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools close after sensitive situation at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway

Latest News

Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office investigating 2 car crash in Sands Twp.
While hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the CDC says nearly 60% of the U.S. population...
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
Under the Radar performing at the PWPL
Blues & poetry come together for Bluesday Tuesday at Great Lakes Poetry Festival
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 04/26/2022