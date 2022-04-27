Advertisement

Downtown Marquette to replace parking meters

Bagged parking meter
Bagged parking meter(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking changes are coming to downtown Marquette.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority says the city’s parking meters downtown are old and outdated.

So, in the coming weeks, the DDA will be replacing these meters with parking pay stations.

The new pay stations will feature a free 15-minute option, in addition to being easier and more comfortable to use.

“You can always pay with the app, it’s very convenient to do that. You can do it right from the warmth of your car. That makes it very convenient,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Events and Promotions Manager.

All of downtown Marquette’s meters will be deactivated on April 30.

The pay stations are expected to be operational by mid-May.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway

Latest News

County Rd 601 is closed until further notice.
County Rd 601 closed due to a culvert failure north of Republic
Lakeshore and Pine
City of Marquette delays coast restoration due to weather
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A limo fire in Republic Township is under investigation.
Republic Township limo fire under investigation