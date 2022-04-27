Downtown Marquette to replace parking meters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Parking changes are coming to downtown Marquette.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority says the city’s parking meters downtown are old and outdated.

So, in the coming weeks, the DDA will be replacing these meters with parking pay stations.

The new pay stations will feature a free 15-minute option, in addition to being easier and more comfortable to use.

“You can always pay with the app, it’s very convenient to do that. You can do it right from the warmth of your car. That makes it very convenient,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Marquette Downtown Development Authority Events and Promotions Manager.

All of downtown Marquette’s meters will be deactivated on April 30.

The pay stations are expected to be operational by mid-May.

