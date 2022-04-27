DNR customer service centers, most field offices to resume pre-COVID hours of operation May 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the state continues in a COVID-19 recovery phase, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning the return of facilities and sites to pre-pandemic public hours.

Starting May 1, DNR customer service centers** and field offices in the following locations will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless noted otherwise. All times referenced are in the Eastern time zone.

Baraga**

Bay City**

Cadillac**

Crystal Falls (remains closed to the public)

Detroit**

Escanaba**

Gaylord**

Lansing**

Marquette**

Naubinway (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Newberry**

Norway (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Plainwell**

Roscommon**

Sault Ste. Marie**

Traverse City**

These DNR offices sell hunting and fishing licenses and fuelwood permits and answer questions about hunting and fishing regulations, trails and many other outdoor recreation topics. ( These are the locations that currently sell fuelwood permits .) People frequently stop at these locations while traveling throughout Michigan, and staff is ready to welcome the public back during normal hours.

Like most agencies and businesses throughout Michigan, the DNR suspended or reduced public access to many buildings and facilities in keeping with the changing COVID-19 public health and safety restrictions.

Find the office nearest you on this map of DNR customer service centers . No matter which DNR destination you plan to visit, it’s always a good idea to call ahead to check hours (which can be affected by state holiday observances ) and availability.

Additional public hours, information

State parks, state campgrounds, state game and wildlife areas, state forests and many other places are open, as most have been throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that even during a post-surge recovery phase, face masks remain an important tool in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 . Anyone who feels sick, may be at higher risk of infection, or who feels better protected when masked should choose when they feel comfortable masking.

As always, changes to Michigan’s COVID-19 status could affect public hours of operation at DNR sites and facilities. Updates will be shared at Michigan.gov/DNR . Stay current on DNR news and information and sign up for email updates .

