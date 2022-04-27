Advertisement

County Rd 601 closed due to a culvert failure north of Republic

County Rd 601 is closed until further notice.
County Rd 601 is closed until further notice.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 601 in Humboldt Township is closed due to a culvert failure 1/10 of a mile southwest of County Rd 478.

The Marquette County Road Commission said this area of County Rd 601 will be closed until further notice.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at (906) 486-4491.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway

Latest News

Lakeshore and Pine
City of Marquette delays coast restoration due to weather
Bagged parking meter
Downtown Marquette to replace parking meters
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A limo fire in Republic Township is under investigation.
Republic Township limo fire under investigation