County Rd 601 closed due to a culvert failure north of Republic

HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 601 in Humboldt Township is closed due to a culvert failure 1/10 of a mile southwest of County Rd 478.

The Marquette County Road Commission said this area of County Rd 601 will be closed until further notice.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at (906) 486-4491.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.