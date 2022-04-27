City of Marquette delays coast restoration due to weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is restoring a portion of the Lake Superior coastline. Ground-breaking was supposed to begin Wednesday, but was delayed because of weather.

In 2020, Marquette relocated Lakeshore Boulevard between Pine Street and Holly Street.

The city partnered with Superior Watershed Partnership to procure grant money needed to restore the land.

In the coming days, crews will break ground on the corner of Lakeshore Boulevard and Pine Street to start restoration on the south end of the relocation.

The project includes wetland construction, dune restoration, and native coastal plantings.

The community can look forward to enhanced public access to the beach.

“It’ll provide a defined, enhanced public access to the beach. It’ll make the shoreline look a lot better, and make it more durable in the long term,” said Mikael Kilpela, City of Marquette City Engineer.

The road and bike path are not expected to be impacted throughout construction, but the beach will be closed.

The project is expected to be finished by mid-June.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.