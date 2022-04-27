Advertisement

Blues & poetry come together for Bluesday Tuesday at Great Lakes Poetry Festival

Under the Radar performing at the PWPL
Under the Radar performing at the PWPL(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Poetry Festival continued in Marquette Tuesday with the sound of the blues. The Marquette County-based blues band Under the Radar was performing inside the Peter White Public Library.

The library regularly hosts Bluesday Tuesday concerts but Tuesday night’s show was a chance to show the connection between music and poetry.

“Blues is just an American art form and any music is poetry and blues is a really American form of poetry I think, so having the Marquette Area Blues Society do a Bluesday Tuesday during the Great Lakes Poetry Festival is just a no-brainer,” said Marty Achatz, PWPL Adult Programming Coordinator.

The Great Lakes Poetry Festival continues Thursday with a poetry jam closing with music by Michael Waite. Then on Friday, there’s a screening of a new documentary film ‘Bigfoot and Marty.’

