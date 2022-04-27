Blues & poetry come together for Bluesday Tuesday at Great Lakes Poetry Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Poetry Festival continued in Marquette Tuesday with the sound of the blues. The Marquette County-based blues band Under the Radar was performing inside the Peter White Public Library.

The library regularly hosts Bluesday Tuesday concerts but Tuesday night’s show was a chance to show the connection between music and poetry.

“Blues is just an American art form and any music is poetry and blues is a really American form of poetry I think, so having the Marquette Area Blues Society do a Bluesday Tuesday during the Great Lakes Poetry Festival is just a no-brainer,” said Marty Achatz, PWPL Adult Programming Coordinator.

The Great Lakes Poetry Festival continues Thursday with a poetry jam closing with music by Michael Waite. Then on Friday, there’s a screening of a new documentary film ‘Bigfoot and Marty.’

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.