3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter on Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy Street around 3:49 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, officials say.

In a news conference shortly after the shooting, an NOPD captain said the young girl was inside of a residence when she was shot.

Two teen brothers were detained, approximately ages 18 and 19, the NOPD says.

