UPAWS teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation for empty the shelters event

Graphic for the event
Graphic for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter is getting ready for its first empty the shelter adoption event of this year. Once again, they’re teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for special pricing on dogs, cats, and other critters.

May 2-15 the cost will be $25 for dogs aged one year and up, cats one year and up are just $5. For UPAWS, it helps keep the number of animals they have in check.

“Shelters across the nation are participating, shelters are still in a critical mass of animals, there’s a lot of animals that need homes, at UPAWS here it’s especially dogs but we also have little critters and kitty cats of course,” said UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell.

Again the empty the shelter event is May 2-15. Pre-registering online and scheduling an adoption time is recommended.

