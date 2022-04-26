Unseasonably cold & snowy day on tap

A small mid-level area of low pressure moves through leading to more light widespread snow. It will also be an unseasonably cold and breezy day with northwest winds gusting around 25mph. High pressure will slowly move in tomorrow through the rest o the week. It will bring an end to the snow and clear clouds out. Then, temperatures will gradually moderate to 50s by Friday. The weekend looks warmer with some rain on Sunday.

Today: Snowy, chilly and breezy

>Highs: Mid 20s north, upper 20s to 30s south

Wednesday: Clouds decrease and skies become sunny

>Highs: Mid 30s north, upper 30s to mid 40s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers in the morning across the west

>Highs: Upper 40s along the shorelines, low 50s inland

Saturday”: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 50s along the shorelines, upper 50s inland

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Cloudy with lingering rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

