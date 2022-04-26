Advertisement

Snowmelt increases some river levels

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A flood warning is in effect for the Sturgeon river in Houghton county and flood advisories are in effect for the Middle Branch Escanaba River along with the Paint River in Crystal Falls. They’re at a minor flood stage due to rising water levels from this past weekend’s rain and snowmelt. Watch out for localized flooding along river banks and rushing water.

For the current river levels click below.

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

For current weather alerts click below.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

For the current snow depth click below.

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/maps/

