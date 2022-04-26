Snowmelt increases some river levels

A flood warning is in effect for the Sturgeon river in Houghton county and flood advisories are in effect for the Middle Branch Escanaba River along with the Paint River in Crystal Falls. They’re at a minor flood stage due to rising water levels from this past weekend’s rain and snowmelt. Watch out for localized flooding along river banks and rushing water.

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=MQT

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/maps/

