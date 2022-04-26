Snow showers to taper off Wednesday as spring thaw & sunshine return

An upper level disturbance over the Great Lakes region helps continue the snow shower production over Upper Michigan Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Steered by strong northerly winds from 10-20 mph, road visibility can reduce below one mile at times due to blowing and drifting snow. An additional 1-2″ of snow is possible over the Western U.P. Highlands through Wednesday morning. Adjust driving speed as needed due to slick road conditions. In addition, local river flooding plus icy patches are possible in areas of Houghton, Baraga, Marquette and Iron counties.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Snow showers taper off, clouds clear and milder air gradually works in Wednesday as high pressure builds over the U.P. The cresting high pressure keeps rain chances minimal and mainly light in intensity Friday, until it breaks down in place of an approaching Central Plains system.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers early, then diminishing and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: Low 30s to Upper 40s (warmer in interior locations)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers, especially west; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and mild

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.