Project Lift Ukraine UP to hold benefit breakfast this Sunday
Stop by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming for a full breakfast benefit May 1st
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eat your breakfast and show your support for Ukraine this weekend.
Project Life Ukraine UP is holding a full breakfast benefit this Sunday, May 1st, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming.
The fundraiser is happening from 8:30 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and free for children under five.
100% of the proceeds will benefit groups in Ukraine... event coordinator Dick Derby explains:
Derby goes on to explain why this mission is so important here in the U.P.
Derby is currently planning his next fundraising event in the Project Lift Ukraine UP series.
