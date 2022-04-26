Advertisement

Project Lift Ukraine UP to hold benefit breakfast this Sunday

Stop by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming for a full breakfast benefit May 1st
Details of the benefit breakfast for Ukraine.
Details of the benefit breakfast for Ukraine.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eat your breakfast and show your support for Ukraine this weekend.

Project Life Ukraine UP is holding a full breakfast benefit this Sunday, May 1st, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming.

The fundraiser is happening from 8:30 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and free for children under five.

100% of the proceeds will benefit groups in Ukraine... event coordinator Dick Derby explains:

Event coordinator Dick Derby explains the benefit breakfast and where the proceeds will go.

Derby goes on to explain why this mission is so important here in the U.P.

You can support Ukraine with a benefit breakfast this Sunday at St. John's Catholic Church.

Derby is currently planning his next fundraising event in the Project Lift Ukraine UP series.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
Garage is a complete loss after fire on 21st Ave in Escanaba

Latest News

TV6's Alyssa Jawor speaks with Liana Pepin from the Marquette County 4H group.
Marquette County 4-H gears up for summer events
29th annual Academic Achievement & Professional Development Awards
29th Annual ‘Excellence in Education Awards’ handed out
Curbside recycling cart outside a residence on South 3rd Street in Marquette
Marquette City Commission approves curbside recycling grants
Attendee at Monday's virtual dementia tour at Brookridge Heights attempts to complete a task.
Brookridge Heights hosts dementia educational event