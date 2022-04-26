Project Lift Ukraine UP to hold benefit breakfast this Sunday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eat your breakfast and show your support for Ukraine this weekend.

Project Life Ukraine UP is holding a full breakfast benefit this Sunday, May 1st, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming.

The fundraiser is happening from 8:30 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and free for children under five.

100% of the proceeds will benefit groups in Ukraine... event coordinator Dick Derby explains:

Derby goes on to explain why this mission is so important here in the U.P.

Derby is currently planning his next fundraising event in the Project Lift Ukraine UP series.

