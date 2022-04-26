One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Dickinson County at 10:38 p.m. on April 23.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on County Rd. 581 when it left the roadway on the west side and rolled over several times before colliding with a home.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was trapped and required extraction by emergency responders. The first responders set up a landing zone and the driver was airlifted by Valley Medflight to Marquette UPHS where they later succumbed to their injuries.

There was one person in the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured, but the house sustained major damage.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Nordic Ambulance, Integrity Care EMS, Felch Fire, Valley Medflight and the Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.