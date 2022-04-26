Advertisement

One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County

(KWTX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Dickinson County at 10:38 p.m. on April 23.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was northbound on County Rd. 581 when it left the roadway on the west side and rolled over several times before colliding with a home.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was trapped and required extraction by emergency responders. The first responders set up a landing zone and the driver was airlifted by Valley Medflight to Marquette UPHS where they later succumbed to their injuries.

There was one person in the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured, but the house sustained major damage.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Nordic Ambulance, Integrity Care EMS, Felch Fire, Valley Medflight and the Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
Sidewalk extension and repair project in Marquette
Sidewalk project begins in Marquette

Latest News

The world's largest rubber duck
Tickets now on sale for Festival of Sail 2022
Details of the benefit breakfast for Ukraine.
Project Lift Ukraine UP to hold benefit breakfast this Sunday
29th annual Academic Achievement & Professional Development Awards
29th Annual ‘Excellence in Education Awards’ handed out
Curbside recycling cart outside a residence on South 3rd Street in Marquette
Marquette City Commission approves curbside recycling grants