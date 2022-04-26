Advertisement

National Guard helps move dock in Marquette’s Upper Harbor

The docks shifted due to wind and ice earlier this winter.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detached docks in Presque Isle’s Upper Harbor were moved Tuesday.

Earlier this winter, wind and ice removed the docks’ anchor points from the ground, allowing the docks to float freely in the harbor.

The City of Marquette enlisted the help of the Army National Guard to assist with moving the docks to a safer location, allowing the marina to be used for boat launching.

The boat launch is used by fishermen all summer long.

“The launch ramp is heavily used in the summertime by fishermen. A lot of guys like to fish north, so it’s a little closer for them to get to where they want to fish from launching out of here,” said Mike Sjolund, City of Marquette Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor.

The city hopes to have the docks back in their original positions by June.

