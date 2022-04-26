Advertisement

Menominee County manufacturing company recognized for employee retention

Some of the product manufactured for turbocharge technology
Some of the product manufactured for turbocharge technology(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many companies across the U.P. are struggling to maintain production output because they don’t have enough employees. One Menominee County manufacturing company is looking to expand its product offering through the use of technology.

Heavy machine robots help handle the tedious tasks during production at Stewart Manufacturing in Hermansville. The company is looking to provide enough supply for growing demand.

“Our number one product line is for the over-the-road truck. We are the only supplier in the United States for Cummins Turbo Technologies. We do their variable geometry turbo,” said Randall McLeod, Stewart Manufacturing LLC. Vice President.

McLeod says with newer technology and EPA regulations, turbocharge technology to improve an engine’s output is becoming more popular.

“I believe it is something like 80 percent of all trucks on the roads in the United States have a Cummins Turbo, and we are the only supplier in the United States,” McLeod said.

McLeod has been with the company since its inception in 2003. Stewart Manufacturing had nine employees then and it has 100 now, with about half from Hermansville.

“We are a global supplier. That is something I take a lot of pride in. A lot of people struggle to find a place like Hermansville on the map,” McLeod said.

Michigan Works! recognized the company as a 2022 Impact Award winner for retaining employees. McLeod says the company hosts programs for staff to help improve their lives outside of work, like personal money management.

“In supporting our employees, supporting the people we work with, and supporting our community. That is huge here, is what can we do for our community,” McLeod said.

While supply chain issues have impacted business, McLeod says staff has diversified assets well.

“We don’t want to be reliant on one customer, we want to have good diversity on our customer side and from our supply base,” McLeod said.

McLeod says the next steps are increasing automation in the production process by incorporating more technology.

Stewart Manufacturing owns 30 acres of property, and the Vice President says it only uses about six. McLeod is looking to hire more staff to expand the facility and the company will host an open house this Saturday to showcase its facility to the public.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools close after sensitive situation at Aspen Ridge
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
A home on County Road 581 sustained major damage after a car rolled over and crashed into it.
One dead after car rolls over, strikes house in Dickinson County
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels

Latest News

Community members can purchase shirts, lawn signs, and enter into raffle prizes
2022 Gus Macker tournament campaign underway
(STOCK)
COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says
National Guard assisting in moving docks
National Guard helps move dock in Marquette’s Upper Harbor
Graphic for the event
UPAWS teaming up with Bissell Pet Foundation for empty the shelters event