Menominee County manufacturing company recognized for employee retention

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many companies across the U.P. are struggling to maintain production output because they don’t have enough employees. One Menominee County manufacturing company is looking to expand its product offering through the use of technology.

Heavy machine robots help handle the tedious tasks during production at Stewart Manufacturing in Hermansville. The company is looking to provide enough supply for growing demand.

“Our number one product line is for the over-the-road truck. We are the only supplier in the United States for Cummins Turbo Technologies. We do their variable geometry turbo,” said Randall McLeod, Stewart Manufacturing LLC. Vice President.

McLeod says with newer technology and EPA regulations, turbocharge technology to improve an engine’s output is becoming more popular.

“I believe it is something like 80 percent of all trucks on the roads in the United States have a Cummins Turbo, and we are the only supplier in the United States,” McLeod said.

McLeod has been with the company since its inception in 2003. Stewart Manufacturing had nine employees then and it has 100 now, with about half from Hermansville.

“We are a global supplier. That is something I take a lot of pride in. A lot of people struggle to find a place like Hermansville on the map,” McLeod said.

Michigan Works! recognized the company as a 2022 Impact Award winner for retaining employees. McLeod says the company hosts programs for staff to help improve their lives outside of work, like personal money management.

“In supporting our employees, supporting the people we work with, and supporting our community. That is huge here, is what can we do for our community,” McLeod said.

While supply chain issues have impacted business, McLeod says staff has diversified assets well.

“We don’t want to be reliant on one customer, we want to have good diversity on our customer side and from our supply base,” McLeod said.

McLeod says the next steps are increasing automation in the production process by incorporating more technology.

Stewart Manufacturing owns 30 acres of property, and the Vice President says it only uses about six. McLeod is looking to hire more staff to expand the facility and the company will host an open house this Saturday to showcase its facility to the public.

