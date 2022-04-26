Marquette City Commission approves curbside recycling grants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission approved two grants for residential curbside recycling carts for residents. The grants are from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, for a total of $355,000.

The Commission narrowly voted to approve the program four to three, with commissioners Bonsall, Stonehouse, and Mayor Pro-Tem Mayer voting ‘no.’ What it means is all single-family residents will get a 64-gallon cart to use for curbside recycling. The Marquette City Manager, Karen Kovacs, says this will help increase recycling in the city.

“This is quite an opportunity to enhance our recycling program by offering carts to residential users, this is just enhancing that program it making it mandatory to use the cart, the other option is also to take it and drive it to the transfer station,” said Kovacs after the meeting Monday.

The program won’t be rolled out until the fall. The commission also approved the purchase of a new fire truck for a cost of more than $800,000.

They also approved a proclamation declaring April 29th through May 5th, 2022 as missing and murdered indigenous women awareness week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.