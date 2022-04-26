Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves curbside recycling grants

Curbside recycling cart outside a residence on South 3rd Street in Marquette
Curbside recycling cart outside a residence on South 3rd Street in Marquette(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission approved two grants for residential curbside recycling carts for residents. The grants are from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, for a total of $355,000.

The Commission narrowly voted to approve the program four to three, with commissioners Bonsall, Stonehouse, and Mayor Pro-Tem Mayer voting ‘no.’ What it means is all single-family residents will get a 64-gallon cart to use for curbside recycling. The Marquette City Manager, Karen Kovacs, says this will help increase recycling in the city.

“This is quite an opportunity to enhance our recycling program by offering carts to residential users, this is just enhancing that program it making it mandatory to use the cart, the other option is also to take it and drive it to the transfer station,” said Kovacs after the meeting Monday.

The program won’t be rolled out until the fall. The commission also approved the purchase of a new fire truck for a cost of more than $800,000.

They also approved a proclamation declaring April 29th through May 5th, 2022 as missing and murdered indigenous women awareness week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Garage is a complete loss after fire on 21st Ave in Escanaba

Latest News

29th annual Academic Achievement & Professional Development Awards
29th annual Academic Achievement & Professional Development Awards ceremony takes place at Northern Center
Attendee at Monday's virtual dementia tour at Brookridge Heights attempts to complete a task.
Brookridge Heights hosts dementia educational event
Around 20 people showed up and walked around to find out what it's like to have the disease.
Brookridge Heights holds dementia tour
Students chanted “U.P. power” inside the gymnasium of the Escanaba Junior, Senior High School...
Nick Baumgartner continues to inspire U.P. students