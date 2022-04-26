Advertisement

Marquette Baking Company back open

The Marquette Food Co-op-owned location is selling more kinds of bread and pastries than in the last year
The Marquette Food Co-op-owned was closed over the past year, but the co-op had been selling select breads and cookies during that time
The Marquette Food Co-op-owned was closed over the past year, but the co-op had been selling select breads and cookies during that time(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Baking Company is officially open.

Last week, after being closed for the past year, the bakery opened its retail location next to the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

The baking company was open for a decade before closing in 2021. While the location was closed, the Marquette Food Co-op sold the bakery’s items like cookies and select breads.

After demand from the community, the food co-op decided to open the bakery again.

“A co-op is in a community to provide goods and services that the community wants,” said Marquette Food Co-op’s Outreach Director, Sarah Monte. “So to be able to come in and say, ‘Okay. You guys want this bread,’ we have to help make that happen.”

Many more breads and pastries are currently being sold at the location, as well as products that are not normally sold at the co-op, such as chocolates and various spreads.

Marquette Baking Company is currently open Tuesday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is also going to have a grand re-opening in August.

