Law enforcement to collect unwanted meds for National Drug Take Back Day

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement across our country are providing a free and anonymous way you can dispose of unneeded medication.

This Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to prevent opioid addiction and reduce overdose deaths.

“The amount of overdoses across this county has been skyrocketing just this past year there has been 100,00 people died of drug overdoses and over 75% of those have been opioid related deaths,” said DEA special agent Steve VerDow.

There will be over 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide Saturday, all Michigan State Police posts are taking part.

“You can take your unused prescription drugs in pill form to any MSP location across the U.P., come in between 10 and 2 and drop them off in this red box that we have here and then we dispose of them for you no questions asked,” said MSP public information officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio.

Lt. Giannunzio says drug take back days have mostly benefited elderly people who have an abundance of unused medications.

“A lot of times these drugs will cause unintended consequences where people that are drug seekers may be breaking into other peoples home looking for drugs and sometimes they’ll target the elderly.”

And for those who are not able to make the drop off this Saturday, prescription drug drop off is available year-round at pharmacies, hospitals and police departments.

“We really push it a couple of Saturdays with the DEA for a couple of Saturday spread across the year but every day Monday-Friday you can do this same event at any MSP post,” said Lt. Giannunzio.

Veteran medical centers also have drop boxes open to the public, to find your closest drop off location click here.

