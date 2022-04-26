Advertisement

‘Isolated incident’ at Aspen Ridge School under investigation

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Emergency crews are responding to Aspen Ridge School Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement at the scene says there is no immediate threat to students and staff. There was an isolated incident, and the Michigan State Police is handling the investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Aspen Ridge School serves elementary and middle school students in the NICE Community Schools.

Text messages to parents and guardians from the district say NICE Schools will be dismissed at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. A previous message said: “We are sheltering in place due to an incident at school. The situation is being handled. This is precautionary.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.

