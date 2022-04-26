‘Food as Medicine’ program to help U.P. residents in need get local produce

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new way for food-insecure residents to get their hands on Upper Michigan produce is here.

A significant grant from the Superior Health Foundation is making the Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress’ Food as Medicine program possible. “In the Upper Peninsula, approximately 1 in 7 or about 14% of our residents are food insecure,” UPCAM Nutrition Program Manager Tammy Rosa said.

That’s over 42,000 people who do not have enough to eat. Food as Medicine, which started accepting applicants Monday, is aiming to try and help this population. “For those individuals that qualify, they can receive $15 a week in fresh produce for up to 20 weeks at participating farm markets throughout the season,” Rosa said.

UPCAP said any household at 200% of the federal poverty level, earning under $43,920 per year, is eligible for the program. To join, however, you must be referred by a health professional at one of the program’s partner medical centers. These include Upper Peninsula Healthcare Solutions (UPHS), Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP), Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and Helen Newberry Joy Medical.

“The target population that we’re looking at is those individuals that are food insecure, may have some economic challenges and that may either currently have or are at risk of developing a chronic health condition,” Rosa said.

UPCAP said applicants will be screened for conditions like heart disease or diabetes. Those who qualify will be mailed vouchers every month from May to Oct, used to purchase fruits and vegetables at 10 farmers markets across Upper Michigan.

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Manager Sara Johnson added this program also benefits U.P. farmers. “For farmers, it’s an opportunity to possibly meet new lifetime customers, create some new lasting relationships and anything that we can do to support our local vendors is positive,” Johnson said.

UPCAP plans to evaluate the Food as Medicine program to determine how well it works. “The reason and the purpose is to really kind of capture the outcomes and the impact of the program,” Rosa said.

UPCAP’s goal is to share evaluation data with state lawmakers in hopes of making it permanent.

The Superior Health Foundation is funding the program for two years with a $640,000 grant.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.