Florence County bar demolished after two years of vacancy

What remains of “Hitch N Post” is mostly rubble. By Wednesday, the former bar will be an empty lot.
Crews cleared the rubble of the former bar on Monday and Tuesday, and by Wednesday it will be an empty lot
Crews cleared the rubble of the former bar on Monday and Tuesday, and by Wednesday it will be an empty lot(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, a bar in Wisconsin has been demolished. What remains of “Hitch N Post” is mostly rubble. By Wednesday, the former bar will be an empty lot.

The bar has been for sale for several years, vacant for at least two years. The property was purchased by the owner of a nearby liquor store, and he says demolishing the bar was more cost-effective than trying to renovate it.

For now, the property will remain an empty gravel lot for overflow parking.

TV6′s Clint McLeod will speak to a former owner of Hitch N Post to reflect on the bar’s history one last time here on TV6 this Thursday.

