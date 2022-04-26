Advertisement

DaH Pretzel Guys celebrate National Pretzel Day on Upper Michigan Today

Episode 17 had a lot of twists...
Hans dah pretzel guy shows Elizabeth and Tia how to fold a pretzel.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s national pretzel day! To celebrate, Upper Michigan Today invited DaH Pretzel Guys off of their food truck and into the studio for a morning full of twists... and more twists.

But first... a nugget of news to start the morning.

Marquette weather, U.P. robotics, excellence in education, and a rescheduled concert.

Unfamiliar with DaH Pretzel Guys? Hans and Davin share their story, including where you can find their truck this summer.

Where you'll find Dah Pretzel Guys this summer.

It turns out that pretzel folding is a coveted talent. DaH guys put Elizabeth and Tia to the test.

Dah Pretzel Guys put Elizabeth and Tia to the test.

...and they finish their show with new talent in their back pocket, kind of.

Swinging your arms when you run, moose on da road, and a special birthday shoutout.

You can keep up with DaH Pretzel Guys and the truck’s whereabouts on Facebook.

