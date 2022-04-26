DaH Pretzel Guys celebrate National Pretzel Day on Upper Michigan Today
Episode 17 had a lot of twists...
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s national pretzel day! To celebrate, Upper Michigan Today invited DaH Pretzel Guys off of their food truck and into the studio for a morning full of twists... and more twists.
But first... a nugget of news to start the morning.
Unfamiliar with DaH Pretzel Guys? Hans and Davin share their story, including where you can find their truck this summer.
It turns out that pretzel folding is a coveted talent. DaH guys put Elizabeth and Tia to the test.
...and they finish their show with new talent in their back pocket, kind of.
You can keep up with DaH Pretzel Guys and the truck’s whereabouts on Facebook.
