COVID-19 spread rising in Upper Michigan, WUPHD says

While hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the CDC says nearly 60% of the U.S. population had the coronavirus at least once
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - While coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths remain low, virus spread is on the rise in Upper Michigan.

“We just need to be conscious of the fact that COVID has not gone away,” said Western U.P. Health Department Health Officer Kate Beer, “that it still exists in pockets within our community, and to continue to be vigilant with washing your hands. Or, if you’re not feeling well, stay home.”

Beer said there has been an uptick in the region. While the CDC’s data from last week shows a low spread in the U.P., the increased availability of at-home tests may be making the available data less accurate. Positive results from at-home tests are not required to be reported or confirmed with another test, but Beer does have a recommendation.

“We do encourage you to call your provider if you do have a positive (result),” Beer said, “because they can prescribe or start some therapies for you to, perhaps, reduce the chance of hospitalization.”

Beer also said the vaccines have helped.

“A large part of our population has been vaccinated,” said beer, “so symptoms have been pretty mild for a lot of people.”

The CDC says new estimates show nearly 60% of the country’s population had the Coronavirus at least once.

Meantime, a new Omicron mutant that is a descendant of the earlier “stealth Omicron’' has quickly gained ground in the United States. The CDC says it was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week. Scientists say it spreads even faster than the super-contagious stealth Omicron and are now trying to figure out how effective vaccines are against it.

We should learn more about COVID-19 spread in Michigan on Wednesday, when the state releases its weekly data.

