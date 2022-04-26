Brookridge Heights hosts dementia educational event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia is tough, especially if you are not familiar with either disease.

Monday, Brookridge Heights hosted a virtual dementia tour. Around 20 people showed up to learn firsthand what it is like living with the disease.

They slipped spiky plastic insoles into their shoes to simulate nerve pain, blurry glasses, gloves and headphones were worn to imitate loss of vision, touch and hearing. Then they were asked to complete a list of tasks. “Those directions [we tell them] are very quick and fast, the way that we would normally talk as individuals instead of taking that time to slow down [for a dementia patient],” Brookridge Heights Executive Director Jennifer Huetter said.

As participants found out, this was not easy. “None of you got it right, but good try,” Huetter said about the participants’ inability to correctly complete most of the tasks she asked them to do. More than that, many described it as terrifying. “Scary,” one resident described. “I was very confused,” another added after attempting the task.

This is what most people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia deal with every day. “What we see here is just the processing ability sometimes slows down in order to process everyday tasks,” Huetter said of those living with either disease.

The goal of Monday’s event was to encourage people to slow down, be patient and live in the moment when caring for a loved one with either disease. “If you do those things you can really have a meaningful day with your loved one,” Huetter said. She continued, “Dementia is hard, it takes a lot out of a person.”

Brookridge Heights Memory Support Director Brian Gaudreau said the disease affects everyone differently. It starts with mild memory loss and progresses to loss of all verbal communication skills. “You cannot make any sense of this disease,” Gaudreau said. He continued, “I think the most important thing is to keep the resident or loved one [with dementia] at the center of what’s going on.”

Volunteer advocates plan to meet in Lansing Tuesday to urge legislators to create a dementia unit within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as make neurologists eligible for school loan repayment under the state’s essential provider program.

This is all to help combat the disorder which the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter calls the sixth leading cause of death in the state.

