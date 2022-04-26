29th annual Academic Achievement & Professional Development Awards ceremony takes place at Northern Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students and teachers were acknowledged for their achievements Monday.

The Great Lakes Center for Youth Development and Grow & Lead: Community and Youth Development hosted the 29th annual Academic Achievement & Professional Development Awards at the Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. 26 teachers received money to use for educational purposes, while 47 high school seniors from Marquette and Alger Counties were awarded college scholarships.

Marquette Senior High School Senior Harrison Anthos won the Mining Journal Scholarship and plans to attend Michigan Tech University, while Senior Michael Salo took home the Lincoln and Anne Frazier Memorial Scholarship.

Anthos explained how he managed to win his award, by balancing school and life effectively. “As a rule of thumb, you never want to work harder than you play,” Anthos said. He continued, “It’s important to keep it light and not take anything too seriously because then you’re always motivated and you’re always having fun and that’s what makes people successful.”

Michael Salo said he is excited about the opportunities awaiting him at Michigan State University. “I am excited about living my true adult life where I have my own responsibilities and fewer fallbacks,” Salo said.

Marquette Alternative High School Teacher Cynthia DePetro received the Rotary Club of Marquette Professional Development Award in the amount of $500. DePetro said she plans to use this money to take her class on a field trip to Tahquamenon Falls.

“It’s kind of a cross-curricular activity,” DePetro said. She continued, “We get to see the setting for the novel that we read this year ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter,’ for my photography class it’s a chance to shoot some of the most beautiful parts of the Upper Peninsula.”

Awards from the event were made possible by donations from over 60 area businesses and residents.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.