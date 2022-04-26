2022 Gus Macker tournament campaign underway

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain community members officially began campaigning for an annual summer tournament that will benefit a children’s museum.

Iron Mountain residents and residents gathered to celebrate the return of the Gus Macker 2022 tournament this July, and discuss event details and needs.

Tuesday’s event is also a fundraiser for the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum. A portion of the proceeds gathered this summer will benefit the non-profit museum. Its goal is to raise $100,000 for exhibit improvements.

“All of the groups that do the tournaments need to donate to a charity. What a great opportunity it is to come up to Iron Mountain, and get with Barb and the Children’s Museum. It is a great cause and an awesome place,” said Mike Fuller, Gus Macker’s Vice President of Sales and Operations.

You can still visit the launch party until 8 p.m. CT Tuesday night at Solberg’s Greenleaf in Iron Mountain.

Local tournament information and sign-ups can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.