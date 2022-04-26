Advertisement

2022 Gus Macker tournament campaign underway

You can still visit the launch party until 8 p.m. CT Tuesday night at Solberg’s Greenleaf in Iron Mountain.
Community members can purchase shirts, lawn signs, and enter into raffle prizes
Community members can purchase shirts, lawn signs, and enter into raffle prizes(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain community members officially began campaigning for an annual summer tournament that will benefit a children’s museum.

Iron Mountain residents and residents gathered to celebrate the return of the Gus Macker 2022 tournament this July, and discuss event details and needs.

Tuesday’s event is also a fundraiser for the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum. A portion of the proceeds gathered this summer will benefit the non-profit museum. Its goal is to raise $100,000 for exhibit improvements.

“All of the groups that do the tournaments need to donate to a charity. What a great opportunity it is to come up to Iron Mountain, and get with Barb and the Children’s Museum. It is a great cause and an awesome place,” said Mike Fuller, Gus Macker’s Vice President of Sales and Operations.

Local tournament information and sign-ups can be found here.

