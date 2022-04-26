Advertisement

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
Garage is a complete loss after fire on 21st Ave in Escanaba

Latest News

Details of the benefit breakfast for Ukraine.
Project Lift Ukraine UP to hold benefit breakfast this Sunday
FILE: Cary Elwes, left, and Finn Wolfhard attend the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at...
Actor Cary Elwes bitten by rattlesnake
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a...
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others