2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russia.
Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.
Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.
